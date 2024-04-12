Buy, Sell Or Hold Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) At $1.50?

In recent trading session, Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.50 trading at $0.02 or 1.69% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $314.15M. That most recent trading price of VZLA’s stock is at a discount of -12.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.68 and is indicating a premium of 37.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 528.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.69%, in the last five days VZLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $1.50 price level, adding 5.06% to its value on the day. Vizsla Silver Corp’s shares saw a change of 20.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.79% in past 5-day. Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) showed a performance of 21.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.61 million shares which calculate 1.2 days to cover the short interests.

Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vizsla Silver Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 47.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.67% while that of industry is 19.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -79.36% during past 5 years.

VZLA Dividends

Vizsla Silver Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 09 and April 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.65% institutions for Vizsla Silver Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Sprott Inc. is the top institutional holder at VZLA for having 15.95 million shares of worth $23.93 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 6.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., which was holding about 15.61 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.41 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 10.85 million shares of worth $16.27 million or 4.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.76 million shares on Feb 28, 2024, making its stake of worth around $7.14 million in the company or a holder of 2.05% of company’s stock.