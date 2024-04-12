Buy, Sell Or Hold Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) At $13.87?

In last trading session, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) saw 9.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.87 trading at $0.02 or 0.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.55B. That closing price of TEVA’s stock is at a discount of -4.33% from its 52-week high price of $14.47 and is indicating a premium of 48.88% from its 52-week low price of $7.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.14%, in the last five days TEVA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $13.87 price level, adding 4.15% to its value on the day. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s shares saw a change of 32.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.43% in past 5-day. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) showed a performance of 2.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.46 million shares which calculate 1.17 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 49.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.42% while that of industry is 21.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 30.00% in the current quarter and calculating 3.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.76 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.63% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -6.11% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.60%.

TEVA Dividends

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.42% institutions for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TEVA for having 40.29 million shares of worth $303.38 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd., which was holding about 33.7 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $253.79 million.

On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.73 million shares of worth $68.62 million or 0.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.19 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $60.43 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.