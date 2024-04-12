Buy, Sell Or Hold Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) At $11.90?

In last trading session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) saw 5.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.90 trading at $0.05 or 0.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.58B. That closing price of TME’s stock is at a discount of -0.67% from its 52-week high price of $11.98 and is indicating a premium of 52.1% from its 52-week low price of $5.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.42%, in the last five days TME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $11.90 price level, adding 0.83% to its value on the day. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s shares saw a change of 32.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.16% in past 5-day. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) showed a performance of 11.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.59 million shares which calculate 3.64 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 78.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.75% while that of industry is 19.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.70% in the current quarter and calculating 7.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $917.21 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $982.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.83% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.92% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.89%.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 14 and May 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.56% institutions for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the top institutional holder at TME for having 37.43 million shares of worth $276.2 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 33.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $247.18 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 19.15 million shares of worth $141.31 million or 2.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.63 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $60.32 million in the company or a holder of 1.01% of company’s stock.