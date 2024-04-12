Buy, Sell Or Hold Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) At $10.97?

In recent trading session, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.97 trading at $0.02 or 0.14% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.23B. That most recent trading price of SHO’s stock is at a discount of -5.65% from its 52-week high price of $11.59 and is indicating a premium of 21.97% from its 52-week low price of $8.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.14%, in the last five days SHO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $10.97 price level, adding 1.26% to its value on the day. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s shares saw a change of 2.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.50% in past 5-day. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) showed a performance of -1.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.43 million shares which calculate 5.44 days to cover the short interests.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 16.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.53% while that of industry is -2.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -87.50% in the current quarter and calculating -42.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $215.11 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $243.87 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $229.54 million and $275.08 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -6.30% while estimating it to be -11.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.30% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -78.24% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.90%.

SHO Dividends

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.52% institutions for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SHO for having 38.22 million shares of worth $418.71 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 18.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 32.21 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $352.86 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 13.99 million shares of worth $153.29 million or 6.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.95 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $87.08 million in the company or a holder of 3.90% of company’s stock.