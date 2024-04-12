Buy, Sell Or Hold Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) At $159.35?

In last trading session, Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) saw 5.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $159.35 trading at $6.38 or 4.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.25B. That closing price of SNOW’s stock is at a discount of -49.18% from its 52-week high price of $237.72 and is indicating a premium of 15.12% from its 52-week low price of $135.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.17%, in the last five days SNOW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $159.35 price level, adding 0.35% to its value on the day. Snowflake Inc’s shares saw a change of -19.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.29% in past 5-day. Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) showed a performance of -1.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.69 million shares which calculate 0.86 days to cover the short interests.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Snowflake Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -2.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -13.27% while that of industry is 19.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.00% in the current quarter and calculating -4.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

32 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $785.83 million for the same. And 32 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $826.18 million in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.70% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.15% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.05%.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.59% institutions for Snowflake Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at SNOW for having 18.69 million shares of worth $3.29 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Altimeter Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 15.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.7 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.62 million shares of worth $1.52 billion or 2.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.58 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $805.85 million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.