Buy, Sell Or Hold SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) At $0.72?

In last trading session, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.72 trading at $0.03 or 4.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.84M. That closing price of ICU’s stock is at a discount of -247.22% from its 52-week high price of $2.50 and is indicating a premium of 77.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.20%, in the last five days ICU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $0.72 price level, adding 0.28% to its value on the day. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s shares saw a change of 62.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.60% in past 5-day. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) showed a performance of -28.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.59 million shares which calculate 0.94 days to cover the short interests.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $150k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

ICU Dividends

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.43% institutions for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the top institutional holder at ICU for having 0.35 million shares of worth $0.18 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, which was holding about 55375.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28795.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12405.0 shares of worth $6450.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9979.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5189.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.