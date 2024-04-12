Buy, Sell Or Hold QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) At $6.05?

In last trading session, QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) saw 5.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.05 trading at $0.11 or 1.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.00B. That closing price of QS’s stock is at a discount of -129.09% from its 52-week high price of $13.86 and is indicating a premium of 17.52% from its 52-week low price of $4.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.85%, in the last five days QS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $6.05 price level, adding 5.62% to its value on the day. QuantumScape Corp’s shares saw a change of -12.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.54% in past 5-day. QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) showed a performance of 1.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 54.69 million shares which calculate 8.28 days to cover the short interests.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that QuantumScape Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.38% while that of industry is 14.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.80% in the current quarter and calculating 26.90% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -45.65% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1.39% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.88%.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.