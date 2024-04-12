Buy, Sell Or Hold PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) At $117.72?

In recent trading session, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) saw 2.95 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $117.72 trading at -$3.41 or -2.82% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $156.40B. That most recent trading price of PDD’s stock is at a discount of -29.96% from its 52-week high price of $152.99 and is indicating a premium of 49.31% from its 52-week low price of $59.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.82%, in the last five days PDD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/10/24 when the stock touched $117.72 price level, adding 4.04% to its value on the day. PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -19.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.13% in past 5-day. PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) showed a performance of -3.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.3 million shares which calculate 3 days to cover the short interests.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PDD Holdings Inc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.12% while that of industry is 14.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 44.30% in the current quarter and calculating 37.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.43 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.51 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $4.45 billion and $5.97 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 134.40% while estimating it to be 109.50% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.67% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.59%.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 24 and May 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.66% institutions for PDD Holdings Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at PDD for having 31.17 million shares of worth $2.15 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 24.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.67 billion.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 10.35 million shares of worth $1.02 billion or 0.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.04 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $542.2 million in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.