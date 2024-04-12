Buy, Sell Or Hold Oncocyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) At $2.65?

In recent trading session, Oncocyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) saw 1.9 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.65 trading at -$0.31 or -10.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $21.89M. That most recent trading price of OCX’s stock is at a discount of -164.15% from its 52-week high price of $7.00 and is indicating a premium of 21.51% from its 52-week low price of $2.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3780.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Oncocyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.62%, in the last five days OCX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $2.65 price level, adding 18.21% to its value on the day. Oncocyte Corporation’s shares saw a change of 6.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.62% in past 5-day. Oncocyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) showed a performance of -11.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 14.05 days to cover the short interests.

Oncocyte Corporation (OCX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 85.80% in the current quarter and calculating -290.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -73.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $320k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $250k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $1.12 million and $297k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -71.50% while estimating it to be -15.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.70% during past 5 years.

OCX Dividends

Oncocyte Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Oncocyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.19% institutions for Oncocyte Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Broadwood Capital, Inc. is the top institutional holder at OCX for having 2.51 million shares of worth $6.79 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 30.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc., which was holding about 0.75 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.04 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.15 million shares of worth $0.42 million or 1.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 84999.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.23 million in the company or a holder of 1.03% of company’s stock.