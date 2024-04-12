Buy, Sell Or Hold NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) At $63.94?

In last trading session, NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) saw 12.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $63.94 trading at -$0.07 or -0.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $131.23B. That closing price of NEE’s stock is at a discount of -24.77% from its 52-week high price of $79.78 and is indicating a premium of 26.26% from its 52-week low price of $47.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.11%, in the last five days NEE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $63.94 price level, adding 2.92% to its value on the day. NextEra Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of 5.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.33% in past 5-day. NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) showed a performance of 11.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.98 million shares which calculate 1.84 days to cover the short interests.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NextEra Energy Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.52% while that of industry is 6.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -11.90% in the current quarter and calculating 5.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.05 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.26 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $5.5 billion and $7.35 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.90% while estimating it to be -1.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.74% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.31% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.87%.

NEE Dividends

NextEra Energy Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 23 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.35% institutions for NextEra Energy Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at NEE for having 196.47 million shares of worth $14.58 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 151.28 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.22 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 63.1 million shares of worth $4.68 billion or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 48.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.57 billion in the company or a holder of 2.38% of company’s stock.