Buy, Sell Or Hold New Concept Energy Inc (AMEX:GBR) At $1.54?

In recent trading session, New Concept Energy Inc (AMEX:GBR) saw 0.91 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.54 trading at $0.42 or 37.50% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.90M. That most recent trading price of GBR’s stock is at a premium of 9.09% from its 52-week high price of $1.40 and is indicating a premium of 40.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 35410.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

New Concept Energy Inc (AMEX:GBR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 37.50%, in the last five days GBR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $1.54 price level, adding 2.53% to its value on the day. New Concept Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of 54.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.51% in past 5-day. New Concept Energy Inc (AMEX:GBR) showed a performance of 50.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12080.0 shares which calculate 0.83 days to cover the short interests.

GBR Dividends

New Concept Energy Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

New Concept Energy Inc (AMEX:GBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.28% institutions for New Concept Energy Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at GBR for having 48067.0 shares of worth $70269.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 26474.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38702.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 48067.0 shares of worth $70269.0 or 0.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22590.0 shares on Feb 28, 2024, making its stake of worth around $33024.0 in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.