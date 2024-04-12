Buy, Sell Or Hold Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) At $0.26?

In recent trading session, Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at -$0.16 or -39.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.34M. That most recent trading price of MOTS’s stock is at a discount of -8900.0% from its 52-week high price of $23.40 and is indicating a discount of -53.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 88100.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -39.37%, in the last five days MOTS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/10/24 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 45.04% to its value on the day. Motus GI Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -79.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -44.28% in past 5-day. Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) showed a performance of -59.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 64180.00000000001 shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Motus GI Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -96.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -30.46% while that of industry is 19.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60.30% in the current quarter and calculating 32.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 715.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $200k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $400k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $56k and $113k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 257.10% while estimating it to be 254.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 48.56% during past 5 years.

MOTS Dividends

Motus GI Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.35% institutions for Motus GI Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at MOTS for having 0.27 million shares of worth $0.18 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, which was holding about 90027.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60318.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 10649.0 shares of worth $7241.0 or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2749.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1869.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.