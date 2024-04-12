Buy, Sell Or Hold Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) At $19.52?

In last trading session, Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw 13.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.52 trading at $1.12 or 6.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.80B. That closing price of LYFT’s stock is at a discount of -6.66% from its 52-week high price of $20.82 and is indicating a premium of 59.78% from its 52-week low price of $7.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.09%, in the last five days LYFT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $19.52 price level, adding 0.15% to its value on the day. Lyft Inc’s shares saw a change of 30.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.06% in past 5-day. Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) showed a performance of 10.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 52.74 million shares which calculate 2.36 days to cover the short interests.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lyft Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 74.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6.15% while that of industry is 15.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -71.40% in the current quarter and calculating -18.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

30 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.16 billion for the same. And 29 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.26 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $981.42 million and $1.02 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.70% while estimating it to be 23.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.39% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.54% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.20%.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.