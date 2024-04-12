Buy, Sell Or Hold Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) At $6.33?

In last trading session, Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) saw 7.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.33 trading at $0.01 or 0.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.98B. That closing price of KOS’s stock is at a discount of -30.81% from its 52-week high price of $8.28 and is indicating a premium of 17.38% from its 52-week low price of $5.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.16%, in the last five days KOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $6.33 price level, adding 1.25% to its value on the day. Kosmos Energy Ltd’s shares saw a change of -5.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.85% in past 5-day. Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) showed a performance of 16.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35.52 million shares which calculate 3.81 days to cover the short interests.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kosmos Energy Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.06% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -31.20% in the current quarter and calculating 83.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $327.43 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $319.93 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $440.16 million and $273.25 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -25.60% while estimating it to be 17.10% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.68% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.80%.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.68% institutions for Kosmos Energy Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at KOS for having 57.22 million shares of worth $342.73 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 41.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $251.07 million.

On the other hand, GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 14.49 million shares of worth $86.38 million or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.1 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $88.07 million in the company or a holder of 2.63% of company’s stock.