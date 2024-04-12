Buy, Sell Or Hold Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) At $148.79?

In last trading session, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) saw 8.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $148.79 trading at -$1.41 or -0.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $358.40B. That closing price of JNJ’s stock is at a discount of -18.27% from its 52-week high price of $175.97 and is indicating a premium of 2.58% from its 52-week low price of $144.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.94%, in the last five days JNJ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $148.79 price level, adding 2.78% to its value on the day. Johnson & Johnson’s shares saw a change of -5.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.43% in past 5-day. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) showed a performance of -8.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.94 million shares which calculate 2.24 days to cover the short interests.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Johnson & Johnson is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -6.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.46% while that of industry is 4.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 0.80% in the current quarter and calculating -2.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $19.71 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.58 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $24.75 billion and $25.53 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -20.30% while estimating it to be -19.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.27% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.46% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.70%.

JNJ Dividends

Johnson & Johnson is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.