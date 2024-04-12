Buy, Sell Or Hold JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) At $26.99?

In last trading session, JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) saw 6.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.99 trading at $0.32 or 1.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.78B. That closing price of JD’s stock is at a discount of -55.43% from its 52-week high price of $41.95 and is indicating a premium of 22.86% from its 52-week low price of $20.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.20%, in the last five days JD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $26.99 price level, adding 1.21% to its value on the day. JD.com Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -6.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.33% in past 5-day. JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) showed a performance of -1.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.58 million shares which calculate 1.35 days to cover the short interests.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JD.com Inc ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.64% while that of industry is 14.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1.50% in the current quarter and calculating 1.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $35.68 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $42.21 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $33.64 billion and $38.2 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.10% while estimating it to be 10.50% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.54% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.83%.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.97% institutions for JD.com Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at JD for having 21.07 million shares of worth $719.28 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 18.86 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $643.63 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12.07 million shares of worth $412.06 million or 0.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.69 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $255.53 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.