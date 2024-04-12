Buy, Sell Or Hold Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) At $3.06?

In last trading session, Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.06 trading at $0.05 or 1.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $364.22M. That closing price of IVVD’s stock is at a discount of -69.93% from its 52-week high price of $5.20 and is indicating a premium of 67.97% from its 52-week low price of $0.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 858.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.50%, in the last five days IVVD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $3.06 price level, adding 22.14% to its value on the day. Invivyd Inc’s shares saw a change of -22.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.66% in past 5-day. Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) showed a performance of -15.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.32 million shares which calculate 3.11 days to cover the short interests.

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Invivyd Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 82.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.12% while that of industry is 13.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -46.90% in the current quarter and calculating 13.00% increase in the next quarter.

And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

IVVD Dividends

Invivyd Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.86% institutions for Invivyd Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at IVVD for having 9.94 million shares of worth $10.44 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is M28 Capital Management LP, which was holding about 9.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.71 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.0 million shares of worth $5.58 million or 2.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.7 million in the company or a holder of 1.48% of company’s stock.