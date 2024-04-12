Buy, Sell Or Hold Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) At $7.80?

In recent trading session, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.80 trading at $0.01 or 0.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.74B. That most recent trading price of HBM’s stock is at a discount of -3.97% from its 52-week high price of $8.11 and is indicating a premium of 49.49% from its 52-week low price of $3.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.19%, in the last five days HBM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $7.80 price level, adding 3.82% to its value on the day. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 41.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.34% in past 5-day. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) showed a performance of 14.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.65 million shares which calculate 3.43 days to cover the short interests.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hudbay Minerals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 63.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 91.30% while that of industry is 18.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $365.45 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $373.65 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.17% during past 5 years.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 06 and May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.08% institutions for Hudbay Minerals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp is the top institutional holder at HBM for having 42.01 million shares of worth $329.17 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 11.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is L1 Capital Pty Ltd, which was holding about 16.94 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $132.73 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and Invesco Small Cap Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 8.75 million shares of worth $68.54 million or 2.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.0 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $62.7 million in the company or a holder of 2.28% of company’s stock.