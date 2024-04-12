Buy, Sell Or Hold Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) At $18.19?

In last trading session, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) saw 5.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.19 trading at $0.91 or 5.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.28B. That closing price of GFI’s stock is at a premium of 0.66% from its 52-week high price of $18.07 and is indicating a premium of 43.32% from its 52-week low price of $10.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.27%, in the last five days GFI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $18.19 price level, adding 0.55% to its value on the day. Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 25.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.05% in past 5-day. Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) showed a performance of 21.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.32 million shares which calculate 3.1 days to cover the short interests.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gold Fields Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 48.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.66% while that of industry is 0.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.25% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.40%.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.69% institutions for Gold Fields Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at GFI for having 40.1 million shares of worth $554.65 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 15.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $218.42 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 41.26 million shares of worth $448.13 million or 4.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.18 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $103.33 million in the company or a holder of 0.92% of company’s stock.