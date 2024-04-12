Buy, Sell Or Hold Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD) At $29.35?

In recent trading session, Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.35 trading at $0.13 or 0.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $63.63B. That most recent trading price of EPD’s stock is at a discount of -2.18% from its 52-week high price of $29.99 and is indicating a premium of 14.17% from its 52-week low price of $25.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.43%, in the last five days EPD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $29.35 price level, adding 1.58% to its value on the day. Enterprise Products Partners L P’s shares saw a change of 11.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.29% in past 5-day. Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD) showed a performance of 2.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.53 million shares which calculate 4.38 days to cover the short interests.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Enterprise Products Partners L P is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.56% while that of industry is 5.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 6.30% in the current quarter and calculating 12.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.23 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.12 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $12.44 billion and $10.65 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.40% while estimating it to be 32.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.54% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.35% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.40%.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L P is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 30 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.44% institutions for Enterprise Products Partners L P that are currently holding shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. is the top institutional holder at EPD for having 35.38 million shares of worth $1.04 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 1.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Marquard & Bahls Ag, which was holding about 22.23 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $651.93 million.

On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 38.23 million shares of worth $1.12 billion or 1.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.32 million shares on Nov 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $302.83 million in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.