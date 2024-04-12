Buy, Sell Or Hold Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR) At $26.45?

In recent trading session, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.45 trading at $0.05 or 0.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.94B. That most recent trading price of EDR’s stock is at a discount of -0.68% from its 52-week high price of $26.63 and is indicating a premium of 33.27% from its 52-week low price of $17.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.19%, in the last five days EDR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $26.45 price level, adding 0.68% to its value on the day. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 11.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.30% in past 5-day. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR) showed a performance of 7.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.51 million shares which calculate 2.64 days to cover the short interests.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 30.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 117.72% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -18.80% in the current quarter and calculating -70.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.89 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.95 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $1.6 billion and $1.41 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.50% while estimating it to be 38.20% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.42% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.20%.

EDR Dividends

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.99% institutions for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at EDR for having 91.98 million shares of worth $2.43 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 30.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which was holding about 21.04 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $555.84 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Contrarian Core Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.29 million shares of worth $113.23 million or 1.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.68 million shares on Nov 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $97.3 million in the company or a holder of 1.22% of company’s stock.