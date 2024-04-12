Buy, Sell Or Hold Eldorado Gold Corp. (NYSE:EGO) At $15.68?

In recent trading session, Eldorado Gold Corp. (NYSE:EGO) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.68 trading at $0.08 or 0.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.20B. That most recent trading price of EGO’s stock is at a discount of -0.32% from its 52-week high price of $15.73 and is indicating a premium of 47.07% from its 52-week low price of $8.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (NYSE:EGO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.48%, in the last five days EGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $15.68 price level, adding 1.88% to its value on the day. Eldorado Gold Corp.’s shares saw a change of 20.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.67% in past 5-day. Eldorado Gold Corp. (NYSE:EGO) showed a performance of 24.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.25 million shares which calculate 2.97 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Eldorado Gold Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 63.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.33% while that of industry is 2.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.20% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $294.54 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $328.88 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $232.63 million and $263.68 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26.60% while estimating it to be 24.70% for the next quarter.

EGO Dividends

Eldorado Gold Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (NYSE:EGO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.77% institutions for Eldorado Gold Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd is the top institutional holder at EGO for having 28.14 million shares of worth $438.46 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 13.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 22.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $345.03 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 10.85 million shares of worth $168.98 million or 5.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.23 million shares on Feb 28, 2024, making its stake of worth around $112.59 million in the company or a holder of 3.54% of company’s stock.