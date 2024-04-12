Buy, Sell Or Hold Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE:EC) At $12.14?

In recent trading session, Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE:EC) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.14 trading at $0.07 or 0.58% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $24.96B. That most recent trading price of EC’s stock is at a discount of -6.01% from its 52-week high price of $12.87 and is indicating a premium of 31.63% from its 52-week low price of $8.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE:EC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.58%, in the last five days EC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $12.14 price level, adding 1.54% to its value on the day. Ecopetrol SA ADR’s shares saw a change of 2.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.08% in past 5-day. Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE:EC) showed a performance of 14.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.15 million shares which calculate 3.79 days to cover the short interests.

Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1.70% in the current quarter and calculating 46.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.81 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.1 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $6.46 billion and $8.64 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 36.30% while estimating it to be 5.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.43% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.50%.

EC Dividends

Ecopetrol SA ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE:EC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.81% institutions for Ecopetrol SA ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at EC for having 12.19 million shares of worth $147.22 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.27 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39.51 million.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.65 million shares of worth $68.27 million or 0.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.0 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $12.08 million in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.