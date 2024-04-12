Buy, Sell Or Hold Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) At $8.68?

In last trading session, Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) saw 1.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.68 trading at $0.09 or 1.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $496.84M. That closing price of DBI’s stock is at a discount of -54.84% from its 52-week high price of $13.44 and is indicating a premium of 29.26% from its 52-week low price of $6.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.05%, in the last five days DBI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $8.68 price level, adding 14.99% to its value on the day. Designer Brands Inc’s shares saw a change of -1.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.85% in past 5-day. Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) showed a performance of -16.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.02 million shares which calculate 7.7 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Designer Brands Inc (DBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Designer Brands Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -31.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.24% while that of industry is 7.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $739.29 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $805.32 million in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.23% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.68%.

DBI Dividends

Designer Brands Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 127.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.67% institutions for Designer Brands Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at DBI for having 8.22 million shares of worth $82.99 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 16.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 5.89 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59.45 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Pacer Small Cap U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.32 million shares of worth $42.09 million or 6.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.84 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $18.35 million in the company or a holder of 3.66% of company’s stock.