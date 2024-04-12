Buy, Sell Or Hold Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) At $57.10?

In recent trading session, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) saw 1.28 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $57.10 trading at -$3.63 or -5.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.30B. That most recent trading price of PLAY’s stock is at a discount of -22.28% from its 52-week high price of $69.82 and is indicating a premium of 44.57% from its 52-week low price of $31.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.98%, in the last five days PLAY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $57.10 price level, adding 12.66% to its value on the day. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s shares saw a change of 6.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.64% in past 5-day. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) showed a performance of -8.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.57 million shares which calculate 5.9 days to cover the short interests.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 62.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 39.93% while that of industry is 11.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.10% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $619.58 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $583.01 million in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.36% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 46.46% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.88%.

PLAY Dividends

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 04 and June 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 111.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 113.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 111.60% institutions for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Hill Path Capital, LP is the top institutional holder at PLAY for having 7.12 million shares of worth $406.94 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 17.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.33 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $304.8 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 2.34 million shares of worth $133.77 million or 5.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.19 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $67.73 million in the company or a holder of 2.94% of company’s stock.