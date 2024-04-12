Buy, Sell Or Hold Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) At $41.17?

In recent trading session, Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.17 trading at -$0.95 or -2.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.91B. That most recent trading price of BAX’s stock is at a discount of -21.96% from its 52-week high price of $50.21 and is indicating a premium of 24.68% from its 52-week low price of $31.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.27%, in the last five days BAX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $41.17 price level, adding 3.94% to its value on the day. Baxter International Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.41% in past 5-day. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) showed a performance of -3.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.62 million shares which calculate 1.99 days to cover the short interests.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Baxter International Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 25.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.15% while that of industry is 18.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 24.50% in the current quarter and calculating 21.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.55 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.77 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $3.6 billion and $3.71 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.30% while estimating it to be 1.70% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.56% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.07%.

BAX Dividends

Baxter International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.42% institutions for Baxter International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at BAX for having 60.16 million shares of worth $2.48 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 11.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 59.68 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.46 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 18.07 million shares of worth $744.1 million or 3.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.91 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $655.09 million in the company or a holder of 3.13% of company’s stock.