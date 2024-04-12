Buy, Sell Or Hold Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) At $15.76?

In recent trading session, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) saw 2.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.76 trading at $0.39 or 2.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.26B. That most recent trading price of AGI’s stock is at a premium of 1.78% from its 52-week high price of $15.48 and is indicating a premium of 31.6% from its 52-week low price of $10.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.54%, in the last five days AGI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $15.76 price level, adding 1.56% to its value on the day. Alamos Gold Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.27% in past 5-day. Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) showed a performance of 14.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.19 million shares which calculate 0.98 days to cover the short interests.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alamos Gold Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 33.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.53% while that of industry is 2.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 13.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $272 million for the same.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.39% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.89%.

AGI Dividends

Alamos Gold Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.50% institutions for Alamos Gold Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at AGI for having 52.13 million shares of worth $621.38 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 14.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $166.88 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 21.07 million shares of worth $237.89 million or 5.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.06 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $215.23 million in the company or a holder of 4.81% of company’s stock.