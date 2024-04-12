Buy, Sell Or Hold 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) At $1.69?

In recent trading session, 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.69 trading at $0.09 or 5.63% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.88M. That most recent trading price of XXII’s stock is at a discount of -10604.73% from its 52-week high price of $180.91 and is indicating a premium of 14.2% from its 52-week low price of $1.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.63%, in the last five days XXII remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $1.69 price level, adding 38.21% to its value on the day. 22nd Century Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -43.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -52.53% in past 5-day. 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) showed a performance of -21.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 2.45 days to cover the short interests.

22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 72.30% in the current quarter and calculating 77.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.86 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.21 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $21.96 million and $24.01 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -64.20% while estimating it to be -65.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -49.91% during past 5 years.

XXII Dividends

22nd Century Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII)’s Major holders

Anson Funds Management LP is the top institutional holder at XXII for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.34 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 29588.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50580.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 15477.0 shares of worth $26457.0 or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13096.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $22387.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.