Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) At $18.04: What To Do?

In last trading session, Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) saw 27.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.04 trading at $0.14 or 0.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.67B. That closing price of GOLD’s stock is at a discount of -15.02% from its 52-week high price of $20.75 and is indicating a premium of 23.73% from its 52-week low price of $13.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 30.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 22.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.78%, in the last five days GOLD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $18.04 price level, adding 1.53% to its value on the day. Barrick Gold Corp.’s shares saw a change of -0.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.74% in past 5-day. Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) showed a performance of 15.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.17 million shares which calculate 0.79 days to cover the short interests.

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Barrick Gold Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.52% while that of industry is 0.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 35.70% in the current quarter and calculating 15.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.87 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.21 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $2.64 billion and $2.94 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.70% while estimating it to be 9.10% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.70%.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.60% institutions for Barrick Gold Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at GOLD for having 75.22 million shares of worth $1.27 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 61.61 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.04 billion.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Income Fund of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 61.9 million shares of worth $900.7 million or 3.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 32.18 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $468.24 million in the company or a holder of 1.83% of company’s stock.