Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) At $11.91: What To Do?

In last trading session, Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.91 trading at $0.16 or 1.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $457.34M. That closing price of AAOI’s stock is at a discount of -107.81% from its 52-week high price of $24.75 and is indicating a premium of 86.57% from its 52-week low price of $1.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.36%, in the last five days AAOI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $11.91 price level, adding 8.67% to its value on the day. Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s shares saw a change of -38.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.38% in past 5-day. Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) showed a performance of -16.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.86 million shares which calculate 2.22 days to cover the short interests.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Applied Optoelectronics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 59.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 107.14% while that of industry is 4.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -16.00% in the current quarter and calculating 42.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $43.59 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $57.19 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $53.03 million and $45.43 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -17.80% while estimating it to be 25.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -74.26% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.88% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.00%.

AAOI Dividends

Applied Optoelectronics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.97% institutions for Applied Optoelectronics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the top institutional holder at AAOI for having 1.27 million shares of worth $7.56 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Portolan Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.24 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.83 million shares of worth $4.94 million or 2.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.65 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.39 million in the company or a holder of 1.95% of company’s stock.