Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $159.46?

In recent trading session, Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $159.46 trading at -$5.96 or -3.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $101.75B. That most recent trading price of ABNB’s stock is at a discount of -6.67% from its 52-week high price of $170.10 and is indicating a premium of 35.06% from its 52-week low price of $103.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.60%, in the last five days ABNB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $159.46 price level, adding 4.07% to its value on the day. Airbnb Inc’s shares saw a change of 17.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.43% in past 5-day. Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) showed a performance of -3.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.64 million shares which calculate 3.56 days to cover the short interests.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Airbnb Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -36.05% while that of industry is 19.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 41.20% in the current quarter and calculating -4.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

33 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.06 billion for the same. And 32 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.74 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $1.82 billion and $2.42 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.20% while estimating it to be 13.20% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -39.93% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.90%.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.91% institutions for Airbnb Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at ABNB for having 23.94 million shares of worth $3.07 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 22.92 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.94 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 22.22 million shares of worth $2.85 billion or 5.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.58 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.48 billion in the company or a holder of 2.72% of company’s stock.