Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $64.14?

In recent trading session, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) saw 2.05 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $64.14 trading at $2.47 or 4.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $32.00B. That most recent trading price of AEM’s stock is at a premium of 2.14% from its 52-week high price of $62.77 and is indicating a premium of 32.62% from its 52-week low price of $43.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.01%, in the last five days AEM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $64.14 price level, subtracting -0.41% to its value on the day. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s shares saw a change of 16.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.45% in past 5-day. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) showed a performance of 14.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.94 million shares which calculate 1.98 days to cover the short interests.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 34.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.56% while that of industry is 2.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1.80% in the current quarter and calculating -4.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.72 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.92 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $1.51 billion and $1.71 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.00% while estimating it to be 12.50% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.82% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.70%.

AEM Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.59% institutions for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at AEM for having 23.06 million shares of worth $1.47 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 4.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 20.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.28 billion.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Income Fund of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 19.2 million shares of worth $1.22 billion or 3.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.69 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $616.19 million in the company or a holder of 1.94% of company’s stock.