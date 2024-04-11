Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) At $85.18: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) saw 3.89 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $85.18 trading at $0.41 or 0.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $32.54B. That most recent trading price of VRT’s stock is at a discount of -4.12% from its 52-week high price of $88.69 and is indicating a premium of 85.97% from its 52-week low price of $11.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.48%, in the last five days VRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $85.18 price level, adding 3.48% to its value on the day. Vertiv Holdings Co’s shares saw a change of 77.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.56% in past 5-day. Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) showed a performance of 17.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.63 million shares which calculate 1 days to cover the short interests.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vertiv Holdings Co is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 109.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.20% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 19.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.62 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.89 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $1.52 billion and $1.62 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.30% while estimating it to be 17.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 82.85% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.47% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.70%.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.33% institutions for Vertiv Holdings Co that are currently holding shares of the company. Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE is the top institutional holder at VRT for having 37.96 million shares of worth $940.15 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, which was holding about 31.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $772.84 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9.44 million shares of worth $233.73 million or 2.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.84 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $194.27 million in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.