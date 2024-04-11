Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.28?

In last trading session, Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) saw 24.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.28 trading at -$0.18 or -38.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $74.30M. That closing price of VLD’s stock is at a discount of -792.86% from its 52-week high price of $2.50 and is indicating a premium of 32.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -38.89%, in the last five days VLD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $0.28 price level, adding 55.59% to its value on the day. Velo3D Inc’s shares saw a change of -28.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -50.92% in past 5-day. Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) showed a performance of -21.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32.24 million shares which calculate 5.05 days to cover the short interests.

Velo3D Inc (VLD) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.81 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $29.78 million and $26.06 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -93.90% while estimating it to be -19.80% for the next quarter.

VLD Dividends

Velo3D Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.02% institutions for Velo3D Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC is the top institutional holder at VLD for having 37.86 million shares of worth $81.79 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 19.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VK Services, LLC, which was holding about 30.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $65.56 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.18 million shares of worth $12.77 million or 4.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $10.35 million in the company or a holder of 2.44% of company’s stock.