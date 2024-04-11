Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Plunges -12.07% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw 5.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.55 trading at -$0.21 or -7.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $447.47M. That closing price of SPWR’s stock is at a discount of -485.1% from its 52-week high price of $14.92 and is indicating a premium of 2.35% from its 52-week low price of $2.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.61%, in the last five days SPWR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $2.55 price level, adding 17.74% to its value on the day. Sunpower Corp’s shares saw a change of -47.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.07% in past 5-day. Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) showed a performance of -13.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42.54 million shares which calculate 5.51 days to cover the short interests.

Sunpower Corp (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sunpower Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.97% while that of industry is 3.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -271.40% in the current quarter and calculating -38.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $330.3 million for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $360.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.51% during past 5 years.

SPWR Dividends

Sunpower Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.