SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.51?

In last trading session, SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) saw 33.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.51 trading at -$0.34 or -7.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.39B. That closing price of SOUN’s stock is at a discount of -127.27% from its 52-week high price of $10.25 and is indicating a premium of 66.96% from its 52-week low price of $1.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 33.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 61.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.01%, in the last five days SOUN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $4.51 price level, adding 22.24% to its value on the day. SoundHound AI Inc’s shares saw a change of 112.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.69% in past 5-day. SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) showed a performance of -24.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40.45 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SoundHound AI Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 132.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.05% while that of industry is 10.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 30.80% in the current quarter and calculating 20.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 51.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.1 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $6.71 million and $8.06 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 50.60% while estimating it to be 70.80% for the next quarter.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.