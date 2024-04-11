SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) Currently -49766.67% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -2.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.15 trading at $0.01 or 3.70% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $0.84M. That most recent trading price of SMX’s stock is at a discount of -49766.67% from its 52-week high price of $74.80 and is indicating a premium of 20.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.70%, in the last five days SMX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $0.15 price level, adding 21.05% to its value on the day. SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s shares saw a change of -79.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.68% in past 5-day. SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) showed a performance of 10.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

SMX Dividends

SMX (Security Matters) Plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX)'s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.65% institutions for SMX (Security Matters) Plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at SMX for having 12593.0 shares of worth $35240.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, which was holding about 1826.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5109.0.