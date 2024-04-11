Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) At $0.60: What To Do?

In last trading session, Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) saw 1.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.60 trading at -$0.07 or -11.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.09M. That closing price of SMFL’s stock is at a discount of -11900.0% from its 52-week high price of $72.00 and is indicating a premium of 46.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.34%, in the last five days SMFL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $0.60 price level, adding 52.38% to its value on the day. Smart for Life Inc’s shares saw a change of -63.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.00% in past 5-day. Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) showed a performance of -29.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.27 million shares which calculate 0.4 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -41.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3 million for the same.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.16% institutions for Smart for Life Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP is the top institutional holder at SMFL for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.15 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 83128.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64008.0.