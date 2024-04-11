Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) Down -68.91% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) saw 127.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.08 trading at $0.0 or -2.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.33M. That closing price of SLNA’s stock is at a discount of -2087.5% from its 52-week high price of $1.75 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 58.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.93%, in the last five days SLNA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $0.08 price level, adding 31.33% to its value on the day. Selina Hospitality PLC.’s shares saw a change of -57.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.48% in past 5-day. Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) showed a performance of -68.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.49 million shares which calculate 0.8 days to cover the short interests.

Selina Hospitality PLC. (SLNA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $52.49 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $70.48 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

SLNA Dividends

Selina Hospitality PLC. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.87% institutions for Selina Hospitality PLC. that are currently holding shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd is the top institutional holder at SLNA for having 1.35 million shares of worth $0.1 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 1.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Myriad Asset Management US LP, which was holding about 0.39 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29814.0.