Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.66?

In last trading session, Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) saw 4.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.66 trading at -$0.05 or -1.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.01B. That closing price of SABR’s stock is at a discount of -116.54% from its 52-week high price of $5.76 and is indicating a premium of 31.95% from its 52-week low price of $1.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.85%, in the last five days SABR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $2.66 price level, adding 5.0% to its value on the day. Sabre Corp’s shares saw a change of -39.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.14% in past 5-day. Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) showed a performance of 31.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.42 million shares which calculate 5.04 days to cover the short interests.

Sabre Corp (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sabre Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 101.92% while that of industry is 17.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 44.40% in the current quarter and calculating 47.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $751.37 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $756.37 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.21% institutions for Sabre Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SABR for having 56.39 million shares of worth $149.99 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 14.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 41.64 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $110.77 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 25.86 million shares of worth $68.8 million or 6.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.27 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $32.64 million in the company or a holder of 3.23% of company’s stock.