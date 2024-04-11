Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) Up 57.13% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $68.68 trading at -$8.19 or -10.65% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.00B. That most recent trading price of ROOT’s stock is at a discount of -25.2% from its 52-week high price of $85.99 and is indicating a premium of 94.71% from its 52-week low price of $3.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 740.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.65%, in the last five days ROOT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $68.68 price level, adding 20.13% to its value on the day. Root Inc’s shares saw a change of 555.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.17% in past 5-day. Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) showed a performance of 57.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.41 million shares which calculate 0.92 days to cover the short interests.

Root Inc (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Root Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 593.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.14% while that of industry is 17.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 10.10% in the current quarter and calculating 0.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 103.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $200.82 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $218.21 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.84% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 41.30%.

ROOT Dividends

Root Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.99% institutions for Root Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Ribbit Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at ROOT for having 1.68 million shares of worth $117.93 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 17.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SVB Financial Group, which was holding about 0.78 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.92 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.27 million shares of worth $19.0 million or 2.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.1 million in the company or a holder of 1.20% of company’s stock.