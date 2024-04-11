Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.33?

In last trading session, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) saw 8.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.33 trading at -$0.28 or -7.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $892.27M. That closing price of PACB’s stock is at a discount of -336.94% from its 52-week high price of $14.55 and is indicating a premium of 3.6% from its 52-week low price of $3.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.76%, in the last five days PACB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $3.33 price level, adding 10.0% to its value on the day. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s shares saw a change of -66.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.89% in past 5-day. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) showed a performance of -24.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45.57 million shares which calculate 4.67 days to cover the short interests.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.01% while that of industry is 14.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.00% in the current quarter and calculating 7.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50.27 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $56.94 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.76% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.00%.

PACB Dividends

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 30 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.76% institutions for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PACB for having 34.5 million shares of worth $114.9 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 12.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 26.79 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $89.21 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 19.0 million shares of worth $63.27 million or 7.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.79 million shares on Feb 28, 2024, making its stake of worth around $39.26 million in the company or a holder of 4.40% of company’s stock.