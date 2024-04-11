Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) At $0.34: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.34 trading at $0.01 or 2.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $177.52M. That most recent trading price of NAK’s stock is at a discount of -26.47% from its 52-week high price of $0.43 and is indicating a premium of 38.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.86%, in the last five days NAK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $0.34 price level, adding 0.29% to its value on the day. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 3.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.84% in past 5-day. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) showed a performance of 10.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.68 million shares which calculate 3.85 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 13 and May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.45% institutions for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors, Llc is the top institutional holder at NAK for having 32.07 million shares of worth $7.7 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., which was holding about 7.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.86 million.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 18.27 million shares of worth $5.3 million or 3.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.09 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.26 million in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.