NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) At $4.47: What To Do?

In recent trading session, NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) saw 9.76 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.47 trading at -$0.12 or -2.61% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.94B. That most recent trading price of NIO’s stock is at a discount of -261.97% from its 52-week high price of $16.18 and is indicating a premium of 2.46% from its 52-week low price of $4.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 50.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 57.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.61%, in the last five days NIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $4.47 price level, adding 6.68% to its value on the day. NIO Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -50.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.67% in past 5-day. NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) showed a performance of -27.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 170.68 million shares which calculate 3.46 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NIO Inc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -49.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.00% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.22% during past 5 years.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 07 and June 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.76% institutions for NIO Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at NIO for having 119.46 million shares of worth $1.16 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 66.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $647.24 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 38.61 million shares of worth $290.73 million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.55 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $253.2 million in the company or a holder of 1.05% of company’s stock.