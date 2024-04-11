Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.29?

In last trading session, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) saw 4.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.29 trading at $0.04 or 3.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $236.87M. That closing price of NKTR’s stock is at a discount of -13.95% from its 52-week high price of $1.47 and is indicating a premium of 68.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.20%, in the last five days NKTR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $1.29 price level, adding 12.24% to its value on the day. Nektar Therapeutics’s shares saw a change of 128.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.04% in past 5-day. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) showed a performance of 55.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.36 million shares which calculate 0.96 days to cover the short interests.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nektar Therapeutics is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 153.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.41% while that of industry is 8.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 74.00% in the current quarter and calculating 29.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -25.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.34 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.34 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.97% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -7.30%.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.25% institutions for Nektar Therapeutics that are currently holding shares of the company. Deep Track Capital, Lp is the top institutional holder at NKTR for having 17.97 million shares of worth $10.34 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 12.06 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.93 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.85 million shares of worth $3.36 million or 3.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.25 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.28 million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.