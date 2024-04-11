MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.52?

In last trading session, MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) saw 1.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -2.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.52 trading at $0.11 or 7.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.50M. That closing price of LIFW’s stock is at a discount of -1594.08% from its 52-week high price of $25.75 and is indicating a premium of 57.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.80%, in the last five days LIFW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $1.52 price level, adding 42.42% to its value on the day. MSP Recovery Inc’s shares saw a change of -33.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 40.74% in past 5-day. MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) showed a performance of 63.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.35 million shares which calculate 1.89 days to cover the short interests.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.63 million for the same.

LIFW Dividends

MSP Recovery Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.09% institutions for MSP Recovery Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at LIFW for having 0.19 million shares of worth $1.53 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Palantir Technologies Inc., which was holding about 86607.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.71 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 64829.0 shares of worth $0.53 million or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 74237.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.61 million in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.