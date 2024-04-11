Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) At $0.52: What To Do?

In last trading session, Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) saw 4.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at $0.01 or 2.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $164.44M. That closing price of MVST’s stock is at a discount of -459.62% from its 52-week high price of $2.91 and is indicating a premium of 7.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.45%, in the last five days MVST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $0.52 price level, adding 18.43% to its value on the day. Microvast Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -62.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.54% in past 5-day. Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) showed a performance of -25.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.97 million shares which calculate 7.44 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Microvast Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -69.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 17.10. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $67.58 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $77.67 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.67% institutions for Microvast Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MVST for having 16.67 million shares of worth $8.64 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 5.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 9.53 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.94 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 5.02 million shares of worth $2.6 million or 1.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.69 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.43 million in the company or a holder of 1.48% of company’s stock.