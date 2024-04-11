Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $8.60?

In last trading session, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) saw 2.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.60 trading at $0.09 or 1.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.14B. That closing price of MRVI’s stock is at a discount of -93.26% from its 52-week high price of $16.62 and is indicating a premium of 47.44% from its 52-week low price of $4.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.06%, in the last five days MRVI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $8.60 price level, adding 3.59% to its value on the day. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 31.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.12% in past 5-day. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) showed a performance of 10.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.35 million shares which calculate 1.9 days to cover the short interests.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -133.33% while that of industry is 18.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $60.55 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $66.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $79.03 million and $68.91 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -23.40% while estimating it to be -2.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.53% during past 5 years.

MRVI Dividends

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.61% institutions for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. GTCR, LLC is the top institutional holder at MRVI for having 21.68 million shares of worth $186.46 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 16.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is 12 West Capital Management Lp, which was holding about 11.6 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $99.79 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.29 million shares of worth $28.3 million or 2.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.06 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $26.32 million in the company or a holder of 2.31% of company’s stock.