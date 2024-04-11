Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.12?

In last trading session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) saw 2.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.12 trading at -$0.04 or -3.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $200.54M. That closing price of LICY’s stock is at a discount of -450.0% from its 52-week high price of $6.16 and is indicating a premium of 68.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.45%, in the last five days LICY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $1.12 price level, adding 7.44% to its value on the day. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s shares saw a change of 91.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.19% in past 5-day. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) showed a performance of 179.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.08 million shares which calculate 2.07 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.70% in the current quarter and calculating 15.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -21.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.51 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 13 and May 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.20% institutions for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at LICY for having 9.79 million shares of worth $10.97 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 5.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., which was holding about 9.1 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.19 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 3.4 million shares of worth $3.81 million or 1.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.13 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $3.5 million in the company or a holder of 1.75% of company’s stock.