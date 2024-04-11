Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) At $9.20: What To Do?

In last trading session, Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) saw 2.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.20 trading at -$1.02 or -9.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $257.23M. That closing price of IRBT’s stock is at a discount of -459.67% from its 52-week high price of $51.49 and is indicating a premium of 17.17% from its 52-week low price of $7.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.98%, in the last five days IRBT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $9.20 price level, adding 14.5% to its value on the day. Irobot Corp’s shares saw a change of -76.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.88% in past 5-day. Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) showed a performance of -14.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.23 million shares which calculate 3.76 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Irobot Corp (IRBT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Irobot Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -75.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 54.72% while that of industry is 4.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -19.80% in the current quarter and calculating 2.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $144.98 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $167.01 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $160.29 million and $236.57 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -9.60% while estimating it to be -29.40% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 52.87% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.00%.

IRBT Dividends

Irobot Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.84% institutions for Irobot Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at IRBT for having 4.68 million shares of worth $211.63 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 16.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 2.93 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $132.72 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.86 million shares of worth $70.61 million or 6.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.04 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $41.62 million in the company or a holder of 3.76% of company’s stock.